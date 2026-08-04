Energy company BP is seeking to hire a marine commercial manager in London, the UK.
The company prefers candidates with experience within shipping, marine fuels, bunkering or relevant industries, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement yesterday.
BP is looking for candidates with the following skills:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving capability.
- The ability to evaluate information, develop practical solutions and support informed decision-making.
- Confidence communicating with a wide range of stakeholders.
- Experience building collaborative relationships across teams and functions.
- The ability to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
- Understanding of commercial performance, trading principles and business reporting.
- Experience improving processes, systems or ways of working.
- Flexibility to collaborate across different regions and time zones.
For more information, click here.