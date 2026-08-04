The company prefers candidates with experience within shipping, marine fuels or bunkering.

The job is based in London. Image Credit: BP

Energy company BP is seeking to hire a marine commercial manager in London, the UK.

The company prefers candidates with experience within shipping, marine fuels, bunkering or relevant industries, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement yesterday.

BP is looking for candidates with the following skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving capability.

The ability to evaluate information, develop practical solutions and support informed decision-making.

Confidence communicating with a wide range of stakeholders.

Experience building collaborative relationships across teams and functions.

The ability to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Understanding of commercial performance, trading principles and business reporting.

Experience improving processes, systems or ways of working.

Flexibility to collaborate across different regions and time zones.

For more information, click here.