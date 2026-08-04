Energy company BP is seeking to hire a marine commercial manager in London, the UK.

The company prefers candidates with experience within shipping, marine fuels, bunkering or relevant industries, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement yesterday.

BP is looking for candidates with the following skills:

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving capability.
  • The ability to evaluate information, develop practical solutions and support informed decision-making.
  • Confidence communicating with a wide range of stakeholders.
  • Experience building collaborative relationships across teams and functions.
  • The ability to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
  • Understanding of commercial performance, trading principles and business reporting.
  • Experience improving processes, systems or ways of working.
  • Flexibility to collaborate across different regions and time zones.

For more information, click here