Hamburg Advances Plans for Ammonia Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port is considering an ammonia bunker barge to support future ship-to-ship bunkering. File Image / Pixabay

Germany's Port of Hamburg has completed key safety work to support future ammonia bunkering operations.

Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) and energy company MB Energy have jointly developed a comprehensive risk analysis and safety concept for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering, HPA said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The work was carried out in cooperation with terminal operators, shipping companies and local authorities.

It is intended to support the safe bunkering of future ammonia-powered container ships, cruise ships, RoRo and ConRo vessels calling at the port.

HPA said it expects ammonia to become an important alternative marine fuel in the coming years.

MB Energy also plans to develop an ammonia import terminal from 2029, which is expected to help ensure long-term ammonia supply for Hamburg and other ports in northern Germany.

Ship & Bunker reported in April that MB Energy had secured government approval for a new ammonia import terminal in Hamburg, which is planned to include ammonia bunkering services.

An ammonia bunker barge is also being considered to support future ship-to-ship bunkering operations.