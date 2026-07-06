Malik Supply Appoints Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Priya Choudhary joined the company's Dubai office. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuels firm Malik Supply announced it has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai, UAE.

Priya Choudhary joined the company’s Dubai office as a bunker trader last month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Choudhary most recently worked at Oleo Energy in Dubai as a sales manager from August 2024 to last month.

She also worked at Ever Brilliant Trading LLC as sales manager from February 2023 to July 2024 and at Tradewell Petro DMCC from 2022 to 2023.

“Coming from a petrochemical background, Priya had long been interested in the bunker industry and saw Malik's reputation, market presence, and long-standing history since 1989 as a strong foundation for taking the next step in her career,” Malik Supply said in the post.

The appointment follows another recent addition to the company's team, with Yeva Wood joining Malik Supply's Fredericia office as a bunker trader last month.