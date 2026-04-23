EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Marine Fuel Technical Specialist in London or Rotterdam
Thursday April 23, 2026
The role could be based in BP's London or Rotterdam offices. Image Credit: BP
Oil major BP is seeking to hire a marine fuel technical specialist in Europe.
The role could be based in London or Rotterdam, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.
The company is seeking candidates with the following qualities:
- Significant industry experience across the technical, operational and commercial aspects of marine fuels and bunker supply
- Proven hands-on experience in Fuel oil analysis, laboratory testing and marine fuel quality evaluation
- Strong commercial awareness, with demonstrated ability to balance technical risk, operational practicality and business outcomes
- Experience in, or strong exposure to, an oil trading or marine fuels trading environment (preferable)
The following will be the key responsibilities for the role:
- Lead the investigation, management, resolution and closure of marine fuel quality, quantity and demurrage claims, including oversight of related accruals and settlement payments
- Provide timely, accurate and commercially sound technical advice to bp Marine sales, supply, trading and shipping stakeholders on marine fuel related matters
- Develop, maintain and continuously improve bp Marine bunker inspection standards, quality guidelines and technical assurance practices
- Provide technical input into the qualification, development and deployment of existing and new marine fuel products, including biofuels and future fuel pathways
- Contribute to internal governance forums, including the Global Bio Marine Compliance Forum, and maintain oversight of relevant compliance and tracking tools
- Act as subject matter expert on regional bunkering regulations, with particular focus on Europe and South Africa, monitoring regulatory developments and interpreting their operational and commercial impact
- Represent bp Marine in approved industry forums, working groups and regulatory engagements, as required
- Deliver technical, regulatory and quality related training to internal stakeholders and, where appropriate, external partners
- Support commercial optimization initiatives through technical risk assessment and advisory input
- Conduct and/or govern assurance activities for bunker delivery chain participants (surveyors, laboratories, barge operators) using risk-based prioritization and documented closeout
- Maintain an independent technical view on material marine fuel risks; intervene and escalate where controls are inadequate