BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Marine Fuel Technical Specialist in London or Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday April 23, 2026

Oil major BP is seeking to hire a marine fuel technical specialist in Europe.

The role could be based in London or Rotterdam, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The company is seeking candidates with the following qualities:

  • Significant industry experience across the technical, operational and commercial aspects of marine fuels and bunker supply
  • Proven hands-on experience in Fuel oil analysis, laboratory testing and marine fuel quality evaluation
  • Strong commercial awareness, with demonstrated ability to balance technical risk, operational practicality and business outcomes
  • Experience in, or strong exposure to, an oil trading or marine fuels trading environment (preferable)

The following will be the key responsibilities for the role:

  • Lead the investigation, management, resolution and closure of marine fuel quality, quantity and demurrage claims, including oversight of related accruals and settlement payments
  • Provide timely, accurate and commercially sound technical advice to bp Marine sales, supply, trading and shipping stakeholders on marine fuel related matters
  • Develop, maintain and continuously improve bp Marine bunker inspection standards, quality guidelines and technical assurance practices
  • Provide technical input into the qualification, development and deployment of existing and new marine fuel products, including biofuels and future fuel pathways
  • Contribute to internal governance forums, including the Global Bio Marine Compliance Forum, and maintain oversight of relevant compliance and tracking tools
  • Act as subject matter expert on regional bunkering regulations, with particular focus on Europe and South Africa, monitoring regulatory developments and interpreting their operational and commercial impact
  • Represent bp Marine in approved industry forums, working groups and regulatory engagements, as required
  • Deliver technical, regulatory and quality related training to internal stakeholders and, where appropriate, external partners
  • Support commercial optimization initiatives through technical risk assessment and advisory input
  • Conduct and/or govern assurance activities for bunker delivery chain participants (surveyors, laboratories, barge operators) using risk-based prioritization and documented closeout
  • Maintain an independent technical view on material marine fuel risks; intervene and escalate where controls are inadequate

For more information, click here and here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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