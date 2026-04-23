BUNKER JOBS: BP Seeks Marine Fuel Technical Specialist in London or Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role could be based in BP's London or Rotterdam offices. Image Credit: BP

Oil major BP is seeking to hire a marine fuel technical specialist in Europe.

The role could be based in London or Rotterdam, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The company is seeking candidates with the following qualities:

Significant industry experience across the technical, operational and commercial aspects of marine fuels and bunker supply

Proven hands-on experience in Fuel oil analysis, laboratory testing and marine fuel quality evaluation

Strong commercial awareness, with demonstrated ability to balance technical risk, operational practicality and business outcomes

Experience in, or strong exposure to, an oil trading or marine fuels trading environment (preferable)

The following will be the key responsibilities for the role:

Lead the investigation, management, resolution and closure of marine fuel quality, quantity and demurrage claims, including oversight of related accruals and settlement payments

Provide timely, accurate and commercially sound technical advice to bp Marine sales, supply, trading and shipping stakeholders on marine fuel related matters

Develop, maintain and continuously improve bp Marine bunker inspection standards, quality guidelines and technical assurance practices

Provide technical input into the qualification, development and deployment of existing and new marine fuel products, including biofuels and future fuel pathways

Contribute to internal governance forums, including the Global Bio Marine Compliance Forum, and maintain oversight of relevant compliance and tracking tools

Act as subject matter expert on regional bunkering regulations, with particular focus on Europe and South Africa, monitoring regulatory developments and interpreting their operational and commercial impact

Represent bp Marine in approved industry forums, working groups and regulatory engagements, as required

Deliver technical, regulatory and quality related training to internal stakeholders and, where appropriate, external partners

Support commercial optimization initiatives through technical risk assessment and advisory input

Conduct and/or govern assurance activities for bunker delivery chain participants (surveyors, laboratories, barge operators) using risk-based prioritization and documented closeout

Maintain an independent technical view on material marine fuel risks; intervene and escalate where controls are inadequate

For more information, click here and here.