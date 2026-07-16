Genevos and Koedood Explore Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies have signed an LOI to explore hydrogen fuel cell systems for inland and coastal vessels. Image Credit: Genevos

France’s Genevos has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Dutch company Koedood Marine Group to explore the use of hydrogen fuel cells in inland and coastal shipping.

The agreement was signed at the Advanced Maritime Technology Show 2026 in Amsterdam, Genevos said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The companies will assess how Genevos' marine fuel cell systems can be used by shipowners and shipyards looking to cut emissions.

The partnership builds on Koedood's experience in hydrogen projects, including its work with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Dutch research organisation TNO on hydrogen engine development.

"This LOI is an important step in exploring how Genevos' hydrogen fuel cell systems can be deployed more widely across inland and maritime applications," Phil Sharp, co-founder and CTO of Genevos, said.

Hydrogen fuel cells are considered a promising technology for decarbonising shipping, but they are not yet mature enough to power larger ships on long-distance voyages.