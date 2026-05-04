The new hire was previously a bunker and energy markets supply specialist for Blue Energy Partners.

Johansen was previously a bunker and energy markets supply specialist for Blue Energy Partners. Image Credit: Victotia Nektheden Johansen / LinkedIn

Offshore wind company Seaway7 has hired a new bunker manager in Oslo.

Victoria Nektheden Johansen has joined the company - a part of the Subsea7 Group - as bunker manager in Oslo as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Johansen was previously a bunker and energy markets supply specialist for Blue Energy Partners from August 2025 to February of this year.

She had earlier worked for Sonan Bunkers Group from 2023 to 2025, for World Fuel Services from 2018 to 2023, for MUR Shipping from June to October 2018 and for Glander International Bunkering from 2014 to 2018.

"After a period of change, this opportunity feels especially meaningful," Johansen said.

"It brings me back to what I truly enjoy — working closely with operations, building structure around supply, and contributing to smart, sustainable decision-making in a complex market."