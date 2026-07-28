Shore power can cut emissions, but its climate impact depends on the electricity source.

Shore power can cut emissions, but its climate impact depends on the electricity source. Image Credit: Portsmouth International Port

Portsmouth Port has commissioned the UK's first multi-berth shore power system, allowing compatible ferries and cruise ships to plug into the local electricity grid while alongside.

The system is now operational following final testing and is available at three of the port's five berths, Portsmouth International Port said in a social media post on Friday.

Brittany Ferries' hybrid-electric vessels St Malo and Guillaume de Normandie connected to the system during testing.

AIDA Cruises' AIDAsol became the first cruise ship to use the shore power facility during commissioning, followed by Phoenix Reisen's Amera.

The port said the system will improve local air quality by allowing vessels to switch off their auxiliary engines while berthed.

It also enables Brittany Ferries' hybrid vessels to enter and leave Portsmouth Harbour using battery power.