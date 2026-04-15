EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Global Physical Supplier Seeks Senior Trader in London
Wednesday April 15, 2026
Imperium Commodity Search is seeking candidates for the open role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search
A global marine fuel physical supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in London.
Recruitment company Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the employer.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker trading or supply experience and an established network across the EMEA bunker markets.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Trade physical marine fuels and bunkers across the EMEA region
- Build and manage a profitable portfolio across LSFO, MGO, Fuel Oil, Lubricants and related products
- Promote and leverage the firm’s physical supply locations across Europe, Middle East and Africa
- Source and supply marine fuels for shipowners, charterers and vessel operators
- Manage the full trade lifecycle from enquiry through negotiation, contracting, delivery and post-trade documentation
- Negotiate spot and term contracts across supply and customer channels
- Collaborate with operations, credit and finance teams to ensure smooth execution and risk management
- Identify new port opportunities and strengthen supplier relationships in strategic locations
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