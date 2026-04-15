BUNKER JOBS: Global Physical Supplier Seeks Senior Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Imperium Commodity Search is seeking candidates for the open role. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A global marine fuel physical supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in London.

Recruitment company Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the employer.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker trading or supply experience and an established network across the EMEA bunker markets.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trade physical marine fuels and bunkers across the EMEA region

Build and manage a profitable portfolio across LSFO, MGO, Fuel Oil, Lubricants and related products

Promote and leverage the firm’s physical supply locations across Europe, Middle East and Africa

Source and supply marine fuels for shipowners, charterers and vessel operators

Manage the full trade lifecycle from enquiry through negotiation, contracting, delivery and post-trade documentation

Negotiate spot and term contracts across supply and customer channels

Collaborate with operations, credit and finance teams to ensure smooth execution and risk management

Identify new port opportunities and strengthen supplier relationships in strategic locations

For more information, click here.