Mona Grannenfelt has joined the firm as chief operating officer as of this month.

Mona Grannenfelt has joined the firm as COO as of this month. Image Credit: Grannenfelt / LinkedIn

FuelEU pooling and compliance service provider Ahti has hired a chief operating officer.

Mona Grannenfelt has been appointed as chief operating officer as of this month, Ahti said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“Mona's background is in finance, turnarounds, and startup portfolio management - helping companies grow through transformation, the company said in the post.

“At Ahti, she leads finance and operations to support the company's continued scaling.

“She joins at an exciting moment as Ahti grows its pool and expands its client base across the maritime sector.”

Grannenfelt has held board observer and board member roles in many organisations.

She was also a senior advisor at Good Ventures from January 2023 to February 2025.