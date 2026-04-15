BUNKER JOBS: Optimo Marine Seeks Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of trading experience. Image Credit: Optimo Marine

Fuel and lubricant trading firm Optimo Marine is seeking to hire a new trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of trading experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

You'll play a key role in the daily trading operations

Conduct daily trading activities, negotiating and executing bunker deals efficiently and with strong commercial focus

Manage and grow your own client portfolio

Secure competitive short‑ and long‑term contracts

Identify new commercial opportunities and support market expansion

Build and maintain strong, trust‑driven relationships with both suppliers and customers

Represent the company at industry events

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.