EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Optimo Marine Seeks Trader in Denmark
Wednesday April 15, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of trading experience. Image Credit: Optimo Marine
Fuel and lubricant trading firm Optimo Marine is seeking to hire a new trader in Fredericia.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of trading experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- You'll play a key role in the daily trading operations
- Conduct daily trading activities, negotiating and executing bunker deals efficiently and with strong commercial focus
- Manage and grow your own client portfolio
- Secure competitive short‑ and long‑term contracts
- Identify new commercial opportunities and support market expansion
- Build and maintain strong, trust‑driven relationships with both suppliers and customers
- Represent the company at industry events
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.