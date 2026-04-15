BUNKER JOBS: Optimo Marine Seeks Trader in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 15, 2026

Fuel and lubricant trading firm Optimo Marine is seeking to hire a new trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of trading experience and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • You'll play a key role in the daily trading operations
  • Conduct daily trading activities, negotiating and executing bunker deals efficiently and with strong commercial focus
  • Manage and grow your own client portfolio
  • Secure competitive short‑ and long‑term contracts
  • Identify new commercial opportunities and support market expansion
  • Build and maintain strong, trust‑driven relationships with both suppliers and customers
  • Represent the company at industry events

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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