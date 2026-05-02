A dry bulk carrier was approached by a skiff about 84 nautical miles south-west of Al Mukalla at 6:55 AM UTC on Saturday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A second incident of a commercial ship being approached by unknown forces has been reported in the waters to the south of Yemen, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

A dry bulk carrier was approached by a skiff about 84 nautical miles south-west of Al Mukalla at 6:55 AM UTC on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a bulk carrier has reported being approached to within 500 metres by one green-hulled skiff which was accompanied by one white fishing vessel," the agency said.

The approach follows a similar incident about 24 hours earlier.

Iran and Yemen's Houthi movement have repeatedly threatened to resume attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Baab al-Mandab since the start of the recent conflict in the Middle East, but no signs of this happening have yet emerged.

It should also be noted that an increase in apparent pirate activity has been reported off the coast of nearby Somalia in the past two weeks.