The number of bunker operations carried out in Gibraltar jumped significantly on both a monthly and yearly basis in March, in a further sign of markets far afield seeing benefits from the current situation in the Middle East.

Gibraltar saw a total of 468 bunker operations in March, according to the latest information from the Gibraltar Port Authority, up from 357 the previous month and from 320 in March 2025.

The total was the highest since November. The average monthly total over the previous 12 months was 453.

The Middle East conflict has upended global energy markets since the end of February. In the bunker market Fujairah's demand dropped by 75.2% on the year in March, while in Singapore sales gained 6.5% on the year.