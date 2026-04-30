As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 17

Demolition Sales  April 23 – April 29, 2026

Sale Date     Name     Ship Type     Build Date     Seller    
4/28/2026     Festival     HANDY BULKER     Mar 1996     Feng Sea Shipping    
4/25/2026     Xiong Hai     SMALL TANKER     Oct 1987     Ever Union Intermaritime    

 