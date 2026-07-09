Ricardo Completes Ammonia Marine Engine Feasibility Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The study was carried out under the FASTMOVE project. Image Credit: Ricardo

Engineering firm Ricardo has completed a feasibility study on the use of ammonia as a future marine fuel.

The project delivered a concept combustion system design and validated injection data to support the next phase of ammonia engine development, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The study was carried out under the FASTMOVE project, which explored the use of ammonia in four-stroke marine engines for offshore vessels.

The project was delivered in partnership with Brunel University of London and the Port of Cromarty Firth.

Ricardo developed three high-pressure dual-fuel combustion concepts, with the most promising design selected for further analysis to optimise injection and combustion performance.

The work also included high-pressure ammonia injection testing, combustion modelling, and assessments of ammonia storage, bunkering and onboard safety.

According to Ricardo, the results will be used to assess the feasibility of developing a single-cylinder engine to verify the combustion process further.

The company added that it will also consider the commercial potential of the technology, subject to further studies.

“The outcomes will be used to understand the feasibility of developing a single cylinder engine (SCE) to further verify combustion processes,” Richard Osborne, Global Technical Expert in Sustainable Engines at Ricardo, said