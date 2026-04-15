US Says Blockade Has 'Completely Halted' Shipments to and From Iran

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US says it has completely halted maritime traffic to and from Iran since Monday. File Image / Pixabay

US forces claim to have 'completely halted' seabound traffic to and from Iran since imposing a blockade outside the Strait of Hormuz.

The US said on Sunday that it would block any ships visiting Iranian ports from leaving the region from Monday.

US Central Command provided an update on the blockade's implementation late on Tuesday.

"A blockade of Iranian ports has been fully implemented as US forces maintain maritime superiority in the Middle East," Admiral Brad Cooper said in the statement.

"An estimated 90% of Iran's economy is fueled by international trade by sea.

"In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, US forces have completely halted trade going into and out of Iran by sea."