US Forces to Blockade All Ships Visiting Iranian Ports From Monday

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US forces will implement the blockade from 10 AM ET on Monday. File Image / Pixabay

US Central Command has confirmed and set out more detail on plans announced by President Donald Trump on Sunday to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

US forces will implement the blockade from 10 AM ET on Monday, US Central Command said in a social media post. No information has yet been provided on what will happen to ships or their cargoes if they attempt to ignore the blockade.

"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," the organisation said.

"CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.

"Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice prior to the start of the blockade."

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping since the start of March by attacking several vessels in the region and threatening to attack others seeking to pass through the key maritime chokepoint. More recently it has started to allow the passage of a few ships, passing through an Iranian-controlled route, reportedly in return for each ship paying a toll to Iran.

President Trump has threatened to interdict any vessel found to have paid a toll to Iran.