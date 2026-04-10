BIMCO Advances Work on Energy Saving Retrofit Addendum

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping industry body BIMCO is making progress on a new addendum aimed at supporting energy-saving upgrades on ships.

The proposed addendum will provide a standard framework for retrofit projects designed to improve efficiency, cut emissions, and enhance vessel performance, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

“The upcoming addendum will include a cost–benefit sharing mechanism, encouraging both owners and charterers to invest in energy-saving retrofit projects by clarifying how risks, costs, and performance outcomes are allocated,” BIMCO added.

The drafting is now moving towards a consultation phase, where BIMCO will invite industry stakeholders to review and comment on the text.

Those interested in taking part have been asked to contact Carl Lindahl, with the draft to be shared with participants once ready.