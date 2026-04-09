Hong Kong Launches Alternative Marine Fuel Training Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The programme began on April 8. Image Credit: HKSOA

The Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA) has supported the launch of a new 'Training-the-Trainer Programme: Green Maritime Fuel for Sustainable Shipping', starting on April 8.

The programme is organised by the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board and delivered by the Maritime Just Transition Task Force (MJTTF), HKSOA said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

It opened with remarks from Captain Lothair Lam Ming-Fung of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council.

Hosted by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the three-day course brings together participants from HKSOA member companies.

The aim is to train them to become instructors in the safe use of alternative marine fuels such as ammonia, methanol and hydrogen.

The IMO has welcomed the initiative, calling it a timely effort to support skills development as the shipping industry moves towards cleaner fuels.

The MJTTF is led by the International Chamber of Shipping, the International Transport Workers’ Federation and the United Nations Global Compact.