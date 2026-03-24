China Pushes IMO to Advance Ship Carbon Capture Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MEPC 84 is scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 1. File Image / Pixabay

China has called on the IMO to accelerate work on onboard carbon capture (OCCS), warning that regulatory delays could undermine growing industry interest in the technology.

The country pushed back against efforts to exclude OCCS pathways from default lifecycle emission values, saying such an approach is “inappropriate,” it said in a proposal submission to the IMO on March 17.

It warned that removing OCCS from the framework risks distorting comparisons between competing decarbonisation solutions.

The document added that the view that “pathways including OCCS were not suitable for a default emission value at this stage” could give other emerging technologies an unintended advantage.

China also urged caution in defining lifecycle boundaries for OCCS, noting operational uncertainties and limited shipping experience.

“ No premature conclusion should be drawn on the system boundary of

OCCS

“It would be challenging for shipowners to assume responsibility for the fate of the CO2 after offload,” it said.

The submission further highlighted gaps in current technical work, stating that “no work plan, timeline, or interim calculation formula has been provided,” which could “stall the review cycle” for key emission factors.

While several IMO workstreams are examining OCCS issues such as monitoring and verification, China warned progress “may not fully keep pace with the significant investment interest currently being demonstrated by the market”.

It urged the IMO to avoid premature conclusions and ensure regulatory frameworks leave room for OCCS to develop as a viable emissions-reduction pathway.

Carbon capture technology enables CO2 emissions from a ship’s exhaust to be captured and stored onboard for discharge ashore.

The system can be installed on the existing fleet, helping reduce emissions.

The submission comes ahead of the 84th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84), scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 1.