Air Products' Rotterdam Hydrogen Plant Passes 65% Completion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plant is expected to be operational by 2027. Image Credit: Air Products

Air Products has completed more than 65% of construction on its new liquid hydrogen facility at the Port of Rotterdam, with start-up planned for 2027.

The plant is set to become the largest liquid hydrogen facility in Europe, expanding supply to meet growing demand from sectors including maritime, aviation, mobility and industrial processing, Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website on April 1.

Integrated with the company’s existing hydrogen network in Rotterdam, the site will supply customers across Benelux, France, Germany and the UK.

“As Europe’s largest port and a key energy hub, Rotterdam is committed to enabling the development of Europe’s hydrogen economy,” Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, said.

While the use of hydrogen to power ships is still at an early stage, it is seen as a potential future fuel to help the shipping sector decarbonise. A Japanese hydrogen-powered tugboat was launched last year as part of efforts to test the technology.