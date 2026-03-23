Port of Melbourne Explores Electric Tug Deployment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MoU was signed during the Danish State Visit to Australia. Image Credit: Port of Melbourne

The Port of Melbourne is exploring the deployment of electric tugboats under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with towage operator Svitzer.

The agreement, which also includes Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Plexar Energy, will assess the feasibility of introducing two electric tugs, the Port of Melbourne said in a press release on March 18.

It will also examine the development of a renewable energy microgrid and high-capacity charging infrastructure.

“Efficient, reliable towage services are critical to the smooth functioning of the port, and electrification offers the potential to improve both operational performance and environmental outcomes,” Saul Cannon, CEO of Port of Melbourne, said.

Electric propulsion has been gaining traction in shipping, but its use has largely been confined to coastal and short-sea trades where routes are shorter and more predictable, and charging is available.