UPDATE: Scheldt Access to Antwerp Reopens After Bunker Spill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Antwerp-Bruges saw a total of 7.9 million mt of marine fuel and lubricant sales in 2025. Image Credit: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

A bunker spill has been reported at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium, one of Europe's largest marine fuel ports, temporarily cutting off access to the port via the River Scheldt.

An oil spill during a bunkering operation on Thursday night is causing 'significant disruption' to port activity at Antwerp, the authority said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The spill happened at the Deurganck Dock, which has been closed. The Scheldt was fully closed to traffic between buoy 80 above Noordzeeterminal and the Deurganck Dock from Thursday night until around midday on Friday, when it reopened, while the Zandvliet and Berendrecht locks are also closed because of the spilled oil.

An MSC container ship may have been caught up in the incident, a local source told Ship & Bunker.

"We regret the impact of this incident on our port and the vulnerable nature areas along the Scheldt," the port authority said.

"Protecting our environment is an absolute priority, and we are doing everything possible to minimise both operational and ecological damage."

Antwerp-Bruges saw a total of 7.9 million mt of marine fuel and lubricant sales in 2025.