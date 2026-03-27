Aurora Hydrogen Gets Funding to Advance LNG-to-Hydrogen Tech for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system is designed to allow LNG ships to generate hydrogen onboard. Image Credit: Aurora

Canada-based Aurora Hydrogen has secured a $3 million investment from Oldendorff Overseas Investments to advance its onboard LNG-to-hydrogen technology for maritime use.

The investment, backed by the family office of Hamburg-based Reederei NORD Group, highlights growing industry interest in leveraging LNG infrastructure, the firm said in an email statement on Thursday.

Aurora’s microwave-driven methane pyrolysis process produces turquoise hydrogen from LNG, generating a solid carbon by-product and avoiding the need for CO2 capture.

This could enable LNG ships to convert fuel into hydrogen onboard.

The agreement also includes a long-term commitment to purchase Aurora units, supporting decarbonisation across Reederei NORD’s fleet and logistics operations while opening the technology to wider industry adoption.

“The combination of growth capital and a long-term unit purchase commitment reinforces the real-world applicability of our technology,” Bryce Campbell, President of Aurora Hydrogen, said.

Aurora said its modular systems are designed for deployment across vessels, ports and industrial hubs, with commercial operations targeted by 2027.

“Aurora has achieved 99% microwave absorption within the reactor and over 85% natural gas-to-hydrogen conversion in numerous operating campaigns while sequentially increasing operating run-time,” it said.