SEA-LNG Wins Consultative Status at IMO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM's LNG-fuelled container ship. Image Credit: CMA CGM

LNG bunker industry body SEA-LNG has been granted consultative status at the IMO.

The status recognises the contribution made by SEA-LNG and its members over the past decade, the organisation said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The status is subject to approval by the IMO Assembly in November-December 2027.

Provisional consultative status is a trial period that allows NGOs to attend IMO meetings, participate in discussions and provide technical expertise to support the development of international maritime regulations.

“This recognises the substantial and distinct contribution SEA-LNG and our members have made over the past ten years, and the contribution we can continue to make to the IMO's work on shipping decarbonisation,” SEA-LNG said.

“It's a significant step that continues to strengthen our voice in shaping the industry's energy transition, working alongside regulators, shipowners, and fuel suppliers to support a pragmatic, multi-fuel pathway to net zero.”

SEA-LNG was founded in 2016, with founding members including shipping companies, ports, LNG suppliers, bunker suppliers and many more.