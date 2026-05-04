After a week of discussions in London, IMO members pushed negotiations on the framework into a decisive pre-December phase.

The 84th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee was held in London last week. Image Credit: IMO

MEPC 84 was held last week in London with no final NZF agreement

Intersessional talks set for September 1-4 and November 23-27

MEPC 85 is tentatively scheduled for November 30- December 3, followed by a key session planned for December 4

Nearly 100 delegations debated mid-term measures, with major differences unresolved

After a week of discussions at IMO headquarters in London, the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) closed its 84th session without resolving how to structure the Net-Zero Framework (NZF).

Instead, the focus has shifted firmly to the months ahead. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez told delegates that the process was “back on track” but stressed that rebuilding trust would be critical to reaching an agreement, according to the IMO briefing published on Friday.

Intersessional Talks to Drive Progress

The NZF dominated discussions, with nearly 100 delegations outlining often divergent positions on the design of “mid-term measures” to reduce GHG emissions from ships.

The Committee agreed to establish an intersessional Working Group to resolve various concerns

At the core of the debate are unresolved questions over the balance between environmental ambition and economic impact, as well as how obligations should be distributed between developed and developing states.

Differences also persist in the structure of global mechanisms, including the roles of fuel standards and market-based measures.

To move negotiations forward, MEPC agreed to convene two intersessional meetings from September 1-4 and November 23-27. These sessions are expected to play a central role in refining draft proposals and narrowing gaps between member states.

December Deadline in Focus

An expert workshop on “chain of custody” systems will also be held, focusing on how to track fuel origin and lifecycle emissions - an increasingly important issue as alternative fuels gain traction and scrutiny over emissions accounting intensifies.

The timeline now points squarely to December.

Two inter-sessional meetings will be scheduled

MEPC 85 is tentatively scheduled for 30 November to 3 December, immediately followed - subject to confirmation - by the resumption of the Committee’s extraordinary session on December 4, where a final agreement on the NZF could be adopted.

While no breakthrough emerged last week, the outcome keeps negotiations moving, with the burden now on the intersessional process to deliver a workable consensus.

Ship & Bunker had reported last week that support for NZF appears to be fading, with delegates favouring an alternative GFI-based framework submitted by Liberia, Argentina, and Panama.