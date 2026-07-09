KPI OceanConnect Saw 21% Increase in Pre-Tax Profits in 2025/26

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dorthe Bendtsen is CEO of KPI OceanConnect. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Global marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect saw a jump of more than a fifth in its profits before tax in the 2025/26 financial year.

The firm's earnings before tax jumped by 21% on the year to $10.9 million in the year to April 30, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Revenues rose by 8.8% to $6.2 billion, while sales volumes climbed by about 8.3% to 13 million mt.

The firm made about $0.84 in pre-tax earnings per tonne of fuel sold in 2025/26, up from about $0.75/mt the previous year.

“The results reflect a year of strong operational performance, business expansion and continued investment in supporting the maritime industry’s energy transition amid heightened volatility.,” Dorthe Bendtsen, CEO of KPI OceanConnect, said in the statement.

"The industry is operating in a period where energy, regulatory and geopolitical risks are increasingly interconnected.

"Our role is to help customers navigate these complexities by providing market insight, compliance expertise and access to a broad range of fuel and risk management solutions."