The 15,000 TEU container ship is capable of running on methanol or conventional marine fuels.

French container shipping firm CMA CGM has added another methanol-fuelled container ship to its fleet.

The 15,000 TEU container ship was named CMA CGM Roi Arthur in a ceremony, the firm said in a LinkedIn post today.

The container shipping sector has accounted for a large share of methanol-fuelled vessel orders.

As more of these vessels enter service, demand for green methanol as a marine fuel is expected to increase.

In June, CMA CGM took delivery of another 15,000 TEU methanol-fuelled container ship.

CMA CGM has also invested in LNG-fuelled vessels. In March, the company added its largest LNG-fuelled container ship to its fleet.