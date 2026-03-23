CMA CGM Inducts Large LNG-Fuelled Boxship to Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 24,000 TEU capacity ship CMA CGM Grand Palais. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container shipping firm CMA CGM has taken delivery of a large dual-fuel LNG container ship.

The 24,000 TEU capacity ship CMA CGM Grand Palais was named in a ceremony last week, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The vessel has been built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation's subsidiary, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

It has a total of 18,600 m3 LNG storage capacity and features dual-fuel engines from WinGD.

CMA CGM has been investing across multiple fuel pathways, operating both LNG- and methanol-capable vessels as it diversifies its marine fuel strategy.

The latest delivery follows an order confirmed last month for six LNG-fuelled container ships at India’s Cochin Shipyard.

However, LNG is composed primarily of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, which can undermine its overall emissions advantage versus conventional marine fuels.

Bio-LNG offers a lower-carbon alternative and can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing dual-fuel LNG vessels, potentially improving lifecycle emissions performance as supply scale