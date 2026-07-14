Everllence and WE Tech Solutions Partner on Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Thomas Andreassen, Global Business Development Manager, Everllence (left) and Henri Kinnunen, CEO WE Tech Solutions. Image Credit: Everllence

Maritime technology firm Everllence has signed an MoU with energy solution provider WE Tech Solutions to collaborate on electrification and decarbonisation solutions for the maritime sector.

The partnership will see the companies combine their expertise in electrical integration, retrofit projects and lifecycle support to help shipowners improve energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption, Everllence said in an email statement on Tuesday.

It also strengthens Everllence's PrimeServ Omnicare service offering.

The companies have already started developing power take-off (PTO) and variable frequency drive (VFD) upgrades for vessels during dry dockings and are discussing a pilot project covering up to 33 ships.

The upgrades are designed to reduce the need for auxiliary engines, cutting fuel use and emissions while maintaining operational reliability.

The systems will be offered to vessels with high onboard power demand, including LNG carriers and container ships with large reefer capacity, regardless of engine manufacturer.