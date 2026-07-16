DNV Approval Eases Installation of Econowind Wind Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The certification allows faster integration of the company's VentoFoil system. Image Credit: Econowind

Econowind has secured a key design approval from classification society DNV that will make it easier to install its VentoFoil wind propulsion system on DNV-classed ships.

The company has been awarded a type approval design certificate (TADC) for its 16 m VentoFoil 3-Series system, the firm said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The certification confirms the design meets DNV's standard for wind-assisted propulsion systems.

The approval means shipowners and shipyards can install the system on DNV-classed vessels without repeating the full design assessment, helping speed up both retrofit and newbuild projects.

"This TADC gives DNV-classed shipowners confidence that VentoFoils meet the highest industry standards,” Chiel de Leeuw, Chief Commercial Officer at Econowind, said.

“It simplifies the approval process for both retrofits and newbuilds."