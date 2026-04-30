The move aims to streamline fuel purchasing, improve data visibility and strengthen cost control across its global cruise fleet.

The system is developed by Inatech. Image Credit: Carnival

Cruise firm Carnival Corporation has fully deployed the Shiptech digital platform to manage bunker procurement across its global cruise fleet.

The system, developed by Inatech, has been rolled out across more than 90 vessels worldwide, it said in an email statement on Wednesday.

Shiptech replaces older marine fuel procurement tools that had become less effective as Carnival’s operational scale expanded. It brings fuel planning, purchasing and data management into a single system, offering real-time visibility across the fleet.

Carnival said the platform improves its ability to track bunker fuel demand, supplier performance and costs, while also strengthening compliance through enhanced audit trails and data controls.

The company added that the system will support wider goals, including cost management, sustainability and digital transformation. Future upgrades are expected to integrate market data and voyage systems, alongside expanded emissions tracking.

“The Shiptech platform provides a solution that can evolve alongside our fuel procurement team in a way that supports our broader digital transformation goals,” Michael McNamara, VP of strategic fuel sourcing for Carnival Corporation, said.