RINA Grants Type Approval to SRC's Methanol Superstorage

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approval supports wider uptake of methanol. Image Credit: SRC

RINA has granted type approval to marine & offshore expert SRC Group’s Methanol Superstorage, confirming the system meets safety and performance standards for marine use.

The solution is designed to help shipowners use methanol and ethanol as marine fuels without losing valuable onboard storage space, SRC said in an email statement on Tuesday.

Methanol is seen as a lower-emission marine fuel, but it requires around twice the storage volume of heavy fuel oil due to lower energy density, creating a key challenge for shipowners.

SRC replaces the traditional cofferdam with a sandwich-plate structure using a solid elastomer core between steel plates.

This design maintains safety while increasing usable tank volume and reducing maintenance needs.

RINA said the system offers a practical way to improve space efficiency and support methanol adoption.

Case studies show vessels could store nearly twice as much fuel compared with conventional tank designs.

The system had already received Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register and ClassNK.