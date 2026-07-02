Fratelli Takes Delivery of Second Methanol-Ready Bunker Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the second of four methanol-ready bunker tankers being built for the company. Image Credit: Fratelli

Global marine fuels supplier Fratelli Cosulich has taken delivery of its second bunker tanker suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The IMO type 2 tanker, Lucia Cosulich, is the second vessel in a series of four methanol-ready tankers, the firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Ship & Bunker had reported the vessel's launch in May.

“With this delivery, the Group continues the development of its new-generation bunker fleet, designed to support current operations and future fuel requirements with a focus on reliability, safety and fuel flexibility," the company said.

“The delivery reflects the collaboration between the project team, shipyard partners and all parties involved throughout the construction and completion process.”