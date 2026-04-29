The group urges IMO delegates to avoid fragmented regional rules and adopt a technology-neutral approach to maritime decarbonisation.

Steve Esau is the COO at SEA-LNG. Image Credit: SEA-LNG

LNG advocates SEA-LNG has reiterated its support for a single global regulatory framework as discussions continue at the MEPC 84 meeting this week at the IMO headquarters in London.

The discussions are complex, with delegates working to bridge differing positions on technical and economic issues in a difficult geopolitical environment, Steve Esau, COO at SEA-LNG, said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The coalition warned that regional fragmentation risks creating duplicated compliance costs, adding that such an outcome would serve neither the shipping industry nor broader climate goals.

“Our position remains clear: there can only be one global decarbonisation framework for maritime, Esau said.

“Regional fragmentation, with its risk of multiple and duplicated compliance costs, serves neither shipping nor the climate.

“We are calling for a framework that is goal-based and technology-neutral, that protects first movers, and that incentivises solutions which are practical, scalable and investable.”

Despite varied positions among member states, the organisation said it remains optimistic that common ground can be found.

It added that it will continue to support the process at the IMO, including contributing evidence on methane-based pathways.