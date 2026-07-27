IBIA says available evidence does not link shale oil compounds to reported bunker fuel issues.

Industry body IBIA has responded to recent concerns over bunker fuel quality, saying current evidence does not link shale oil compounds to the reported operational issues.

IBIA said in a statement issued on Monday that it is aware of reports highlighting operational issues involving certain residual bunker fuels and that its Technical Working Group had reviewed the available information.

"While these reports raise legitimate questions that warrant further investigation, the available evidence does not establish a direct causal relationship between the presence of these compounds and the operational issues reported," the association said.

Lloyd's Register testing service FOBAS and testing firm VPS had previously identified marine fuels supplied in Singapore with increased levels of shale oil components.

Their presence alone should not be regarded as evidence of fuel quality deficiencies or non-compliance

While VPS said no vessels using these fuels had reported operational issues, it urged caution over the potential for delayed impacts linked to fuel stability and composition.

IBIA noted that shale oil-derived hydrocarbons are permitted under the ISO 8217 marine fuel standard and that their presence alone should not be regarded as evidence of poor fuel quality or non-compliance.

The key consideration is whether the fuel, as delivered, meets the standard's requirements.

The association said the cases highlight the need for greater transparency, traceability, quality assurance and information sharing as marine fuel blends become more complex.

It also backed further technical investigation and industry collaboration to improve understanding of fuel performance and maintain confidence in bunker fuel quality.