CMA CGM Becomes Fastest-Growing Container Carrier in First Half of 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The CMA CGM Notre Dame was named in France this month. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Container shipping firm CMA CGM was the fastest growing among the top 10 container lines in the first half of 2026, adding 235,500 TEUs of fleet capacity, or 5.7%, according to sector specialist Alphaliner.

The carrier surpassed MSC, which added 205,000 TEUs during the same period, marking the first time in years the operator has not led fleet growth, it said in an emailed report on Tuesday.

CMA CGM's container fleet has reached 4.39 million TEUs, narrowing the gap with A.P Moller-Maersk's 4.73 million TEUs.

The company also has a larger newbuild orderbook of 1.8 million TEUs compared with Maersk's 1.2 million TEUs, supporting its goal of becoming the world's second-largest container carrier before the end of 2027.

The carrier's growth was driven by the delivery of 12 new ships, including the LNG-powered CMA CGM Notre Dame and CMA CGM Grand Palais, as well as 10 methanol-powered vessels.

MSC's expansion came from eight new vessels, while Maersk grew its fleet by 116,500 TEU, or 2.5%, aided by deliveries of methanol-powered ships.