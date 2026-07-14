Maritime Decarbonisation Body MMMCZCS Granted IMO Consultative Status

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approval was granted during the recent 137th Council session of the IMO. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) has been granted consultative status at the IMO, formally recognising it as an independent non-governmental organisation.

The approval, granted by the IMO Council, allows the centre to participate in IMO committees, sub-committees and working groups that develop international shipping regulations, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

With the approval, MMMCZCS joins 98 other international non-governmental organisations holding consultative status at the IMO.

"This is an important milestone on our journey to decarbonize the shipping industry, a journey that started six years ago and has gradually expanded our engagement in the regulatory space, MMMCZCS said.

“We will use this opportunity to deepen our work with the IMO, bringing our technical and shipping value chain expertise to support the industry's transition safely toward a decarbonized future and to help the Organization in fulfilling the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy."

MMMCZCS was launched in 2020 by founding partners ABS, A.P. Møller–Mærsk, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Line and Siemens Energy.