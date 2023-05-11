Stena Sees Methanol Bunkering Risks as Lower Than for Conventional Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stena sees the risks associated with methanol bunkering as manageable. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping group Stena has argued the risks related to bunkering methanol are lower than with conventional fuels.

Stena has been a longstanding proponent of methanol as a bunker fuel, retrofitting its ferry the Stena Germanica to methanol propulsion in 2012 and participating in several methanol-related projects since then.

The firm's experience with methanol has led it to conclude the risks associated with bunkering it are manageable, Jacob Norrby, head of newbuilds and projects at Stena Teknik, said in a recent interview with classification society DNV. Stena Teknik is a marine technology unit within the wider Stena Shipping and Offshore group.

"With a bunkering procedure in place that has been approved and risk-assessed, the risks are lower than with conventional bunkering," Norrby said.

"Currently that is the information I have seen working on a bunkering standard for methanol.

"We are participating in that."