Four suction sails were installed on the tanker Maersk Tahiti in China.

The Maersk Tahiti is fitted with suction sails. Image Credit: Maersk Tankers

Wind propulsion firm Bound4blue has completed the installation of a wind propulsion system, eSAILs, on the second vessel of Maersk Tankers.

The latest installation saw four 24 m suction sails fitted on the tanker Maersk Tahiti at Chengxi Shipyard in Jiangyin, China, Bound4blue said in an email statement on Thursday.

It follows an earlier installation on Maersk Trieste completed in January.

The project is part of a wider agreement covering five tankers, with a total of 20 eSAIL units to be deployed across the fleet.

The system uses suction sail technology to generate additional thrust, helping reduce engine load and fuel consumption.

The company says the solution can deliver double-digit fuel savings while cutting emissions and improving the carbon intensity indicator (CII) performance.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are also recognised under FuelEU Maritime and can help reduce exposure to EU ETS costs, adding to their commercial appeal.

“The agreement with Maersk Tankers reflects the wider scaling up of wind power adoption across the industry,” José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO of Bound4blue, said.