Maersk Tankers Installs Bound4blue Wind Propulsion System on Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The installation marks the first delivery under a 20-unit suction sail agreement between Maersk Tankers and Bound4blue. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Wind-assisted propulsion firm Bound4blue has completed the installation of its eSAIL wind propulsion system on a vessel operated by shipping company Maersk Tankers.

Four 24 m suction sails have been fitted on the medium-range tanker Maersk Trieste, Bound4blue said in an email statement on Monday.

This marks the first installation under a contract signed in December 2024 covering 20 units across five MR vessels of Maersk Tankers.

The installation was completed at EDR Shipyard in Belgium following preparatory work at Yiu Lian Shipyard in Shenzhen, China, where deck pedestals and electrical modifications were carried out.

The sails were then lifted onboard and connected to the vessel’s power and data systems using a pre-commissioned ‘plug-and-play’ process.

Bound4blue said its eSAIL technology uses suction to generate aerodynamic lift, allowing vessels to reduce bunker fuel consumption and CO2 emissions while improving carbon intensity indicator (CII) ratings and supporting compliance with FuelEU Maritime and EEXI requirements.

The agreement with Maersk Tankers is Bound4blue’s largest order to date and follows recent installations with shipowners including Louis Dreyfus Company, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Odfjell, Klaveness Combination Carriers and BW Epic Kosan.

"At Maersk Tankers, we focus on deploying advanced energy-efficient technologies to reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions," Claus Grønborg, Chief Investment Officer of Maersk Tankers, said.