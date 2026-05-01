The proposal was provisionally approved at MEPC 83 a year ago, and after adoption on Friday is now scheduled to come into effect in September 2028.

A new emission control area (ECA) for shipping will be launched in September 2027, and come into effect a year after that.

The IMO's MEPC 84 meeting adopted a proposal to impose an ECA in the Northeast Atlantic on Friday afternoon.

The ECA covers waters around and in between Greenland, Iceland and Ireland, as well as waters to the west of the UK, France, Spain and Portugal, making it the largest such area yet established.

The sulfur limit in this area will be lowered to 0.1% - forcing a switch either to lower-sulfur fuels like MGO and ULSFO, or to using scrubbers - and NOx emissions will also be tightened.

The proposal was provisionally approved at MEPC 83 a year ago. It had been scheduled to be adopted at the extraordinary meeting of the MEPC in October, but this plan was set off course by delays in negotiations over the IMO's Net Zero Framework.