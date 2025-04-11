IMO Backs Northeast Atlantic ECA, Poised to Be Largest by Area

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ECA could come into effect as early as 2027. Image Credit: IMO

At the ongoing MEPC 83 meeting, member states of the IMO have agreed to establish a new Emission Control Area (ECA) in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean.

The ECA will span the coastline from Portugal, Spain, and France, through the British Isles, and up to Iceland and Greenland—making it the largest ECA ever established in terms of geographic coverage, environmental group NABU said in an emailed statement.

The proposal for the NE Atlantic ECA was submitted ahead of MEPC 83 by environmental organisations FOEI, WWF, Pacific Environment, and the Clean Shipping Coalition.

The zone would regulate ship emissions of sulphur oxides (SOx), particulate matter (PM), and nitrogen oxides (NOx).

According to the proponents, the ECA could deliver immediate reductions of up to 82% in SOx emissions and 64% in PM emissions.

"Today marks a historic day in air pollution reduction from ships," Sönke Diesener, shipping expert at NABU, said.

"The new Emission Control Area will avoid thousands of premature deaths in Europe.

"Moreover, the Northeast Atlantic ECA will close the gap between existing ECAs in the North and Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

"Thereby, almost all European waters will be Emission Control Areas soon," Diesener said.

The new Northeast Atlantic ECA could come into effect as early as 2027.

Meanwhile, the Mediterranean Sea is set to become an ECA from May 1.