IBIA Backs IMO as Global Regulator of GHG Emissions for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO is hosting the 84th meeting of its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) in London next week. Image Credit: IMO

Bunker industry body IBIA has added its name to the list of international organisations backing the IMO as the proper forum for discussing the regulation of shipping's emissions.

A group of shipping-industry bodies issued a joint statement earlier this week reiterating support for the IMO as the global regulator and calling for a fuel- and technology-neutral approach, covering options such as LNG, biofuels and ammonia.

"The International Bunker Industry Association, representing stakeholders across the global marine energy supply chain, aligns with this position," IBIA said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"It remains committed to providing meaningful and constructive input to support IMO Member States in developing globally consistent, fit-for-purpose regulations that deliver the Organization’s strategic vision.

"IBIA recognises the need for robust guidelines to ensure uniform and effective global implementation.

"The increasing maturity of instruments, such as LCA Guidelines, will enable stakeholders to better assess regulatory impacts and strengthen confidence in their effectiveness.

"Delivery of marine energy to the global fleet, enabling compliance with IMO GHG reduction measures, is critical to achieving successful and effective implementation."

IBIA holds consultative status at the IMO, giving it the right to participate in discussions there and put across the bunker industry's position on various issues.

The IMO is hosting the 84th meeting of its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) in London next week.