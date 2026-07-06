Capital Ship Management Takes Delivery of Methanol-Ready Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 157,000 DWT Suezmax crude oil tanker, Archigos. Image Credit: Capital Ship Management

Greece-based Capital Ship Management has taken delivery of a Suezmax crude oil tanker suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The 157,000 DWT ship, M/T Archigos, has been built by HD Hyundai Samho Shipyard in South Korea, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The vessel is one of two sister ships delivered to the company in 2026 and has been designed with a range of energy-efficiency technologies, including an optimised hull, advanced propulsion system and energy-saving devices aimed at reducing bunker fuel consumption.

Several shipowners have ordered and taken delivery of methanol-ready vessels in recent years, but most are still operating on conventional fuels and have yet to be retrofitted for methanol use.

The vessel also features Hyundai's HiNAS AI-based navigation assistance system, which provides real-time collision-risk detection.

In February, the company took delivery of a LNG-ready tanker fitted with scrubber systems.