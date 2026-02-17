Capital Ship Management Takes Delivery of Scrubber-Fitted LNG-Ready VLCC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 307,000-dwt crude carrier is fitted with an open-loop scrubber system. Image Credit: Capital Ship Management

Greece-based vessel operator Capital Ship Management has taken delivery of a scrubber-fitted very large crude carrier (VLCC) suitable for conversion to LNG propulsion.

The 307,000-dwt vessel, Aristotelis II, has been built by Hengli Heavy Industries in China, Capital Ship Management said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel features an open-loop scrubber system for sulfur emission compliance.

“Aristotelis II is assigned the fuel gas-ready notation GR(NG,A), signifying that it has been structurally and technically prepared for a future conversion to LNG propulsion,” the company said.

The notation ‘LNG-ready' indicates that the ship has been designed with the necessary space and features to enable LNG propulsion in the future.