Norwegian Cruise Line Partners with ZeroNorth to Improve Bunker Procurement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The cruise firm will use ZeroNorth's digital platform to make fuel purchasing more efficient. Image Credit: NCLH

Maritime technology firm ZeroNorth has partnered with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) to enhance its bunker procurement process using digital technology.

NCLH will adopt ZeroNorth's bunker procurement solution to simplify fuel purchasing, improve transparency and strengthen collaboration with suppliers, ZeroNorth said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The platform is also expected to support faster, more informed procurement decisions.

"At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we are committed to embracing innovative technologies that strengthen our operations and deliver long-term value," Lory Urdaneta, Senior Director of Energy Strategy at NCLH, said.

“Our partnership with ZeroNorth is an important step in enhancing our bunker procurement process through greater transparency, data-driven decision-making, and operational efficiencies.”