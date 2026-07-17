Wartsila to Supply Ammonia Engines for Two New Gas Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The order has been placed by joint venture of Navigator Gas and Amon Maritime. Image Credit: Wartsila

A joint venture between Navigator Gas and Norway's Amon Maritime has ordered technology firm Wartsila’s ammonia auxiliary engines for two new gas carriers.

The vessels will transport LPG and liquid ammonia and are being built at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering shipyard in Shanghai, Wartsila said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firm supply its Wartsila 25 Ammonia auxiliary engines, along with selective catalytic reduction systems, gas valve units and controllable pitch propulsion systems for the 51,350 m3 vessels.

The ships will be owned by Navigator Amon Shipping AS, the joint venture between Navigator Gas and Amon Maritime.

The Wartsila 25 Ammonia engine was introduced in 2023 as the marine sector's first commercially available four-stroke ammonia engine.

The company said the engine can reduce total GHG emissions by at least 90% compared with equivalent diesel engines when running on sustainable ammonia.

Deliveries to the shipyard are scheduled to begin in June 2027.