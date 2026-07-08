OceanScore Sees Growing PortView Adoption as EU Raises Sustainability Expectations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More than 30 ports are using the platform to track emissions and assess sustainability measures. File Image / Pixabay

Emissions management firm OceanScore has said more than 30 ports have adopted its PortView platform as European ports face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable environmental progress.

PortView provides continuous data on vessel activity and emissions, helping ports evaluate the impact of environmental initiatives such as cleaner vessel incentive schemes, shore power and alternative fuel infrastructure, it said in an emailed update on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the European Commission published its EU Ports Strategy in March, which calls on ports to reduce emissions, justify green investments and report measurable sustainability outcomes.

"Ports across the world are now expected to show measurable environmental leadership, not just commit to it," Thomas Smith, Head of Cargo at OceanScore, said.

OceanScore also manages the Environmental Shipping Index (ESI) for the International Association of Ports and Harbors. It said the recently launched ESI Core strengthens the framework used by ports to assess vessel environmental performance and improve emissions reporting.

Among the ports using PortView are Portugal's APRAM and APDL.