NYK Launches Lubricating Oil Analysis Service for Ammonia-Fuelled Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new service aims to spot engine issues early as ammonia use as a marine fuel grows. File Image / Pixabay

Japan’s NYK Line has introduced a lubricating oil analysis service to help monitor ammonia-fuelled engines.

The service will be provided by group firm Nippon Yuka Kogyo and is designed to detect early signs of engine problems, NYK said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

As ammonia gains attention as a low-emissions marine fuel, keeping engines in good condition is becoming more important.

NYK said analysing lubricating oil can reveal wear or other issues inside the engine before they become serious.

The service is based on trials carried out by the group to develop monitoring methods suited to ammonia engines.

It will be offered to both NYK companies and external customers.

NYK said the move supports wider efforts to promote next-generation fuels and cut shipping emissions.

Earlier this month, Belgian shipping firm Exmar unveiled its ammonia-fuelled gas carrier.