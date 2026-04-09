HHI Unveils World's First Ammonia-Powered Gas Carriers for Exmar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Naming ceremony for the vessels held at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan today. Image Credit: HHI

South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has unveiled what it describes as the world’s first ammonia-powered vessels for Belgian shipping firm Exmar.

The two 46,000 cbm mid-sized gas carriers - Antwerpen and Arlon - were named at HHI’s Ulsan shipyard and form part of a four-ship series ordered via Exmar LPG France, the company said in an email statement on Thursday.

The official deliveries are scheduled for May and July.

Fitted with dual-fuel ammonia engines, the vessels can run on ammonia and are equipped with cargo containment systems developed in-house by HHI, allowing safe transport of ammonia and LPG.

Additional features include a shaft generator and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to cut emissions, alongside ammonia-specific safety systems such as leak detection and purge recovery.

Ammonia is increasingly seen as a key fuel for decarbonising shipping.

With ammonia engines now becoming commercially available and shipowners beginning to order vessels, the industry is gradually moving to embrace the fuel.

However, significant work remains to develop bunkering infrastructure, as ammonia is toxic and requires strict safety precautions.

The International Energy Agency projects ammonia could account for 8% of marine fuel demand by 2030, rising to 46% by 2050.